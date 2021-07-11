Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

