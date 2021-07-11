Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $139,512. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

