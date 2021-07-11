Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. The stock had a trading volume of 411,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,856. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

