Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 843,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,230. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.