Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $5.31. Biogen reported earnings of $10.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $33.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.80. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.