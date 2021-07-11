Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $46.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.84 million to $47.00 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $275,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 109,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,963. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

