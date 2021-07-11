Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

