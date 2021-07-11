Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. Infosys has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

