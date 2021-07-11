Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $187.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.91 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,250,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 910,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.42. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

