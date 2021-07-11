Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $33.43

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

