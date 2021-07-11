Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Target Price at €569.22

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €569.22 ($669.67).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RAA opened at €798.60 ($939.53) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €746.87.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

