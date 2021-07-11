Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.94. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

