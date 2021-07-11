Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $57.18 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

