Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $178.64 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

