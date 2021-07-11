Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

