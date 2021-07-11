Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

NYSE:BABA opened at $205.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

