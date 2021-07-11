Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $11 Million in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 845.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth $4,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 747.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

