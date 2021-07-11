Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

