Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $193.41 and a 1 year high of $251.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

