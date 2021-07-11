Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

