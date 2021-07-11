Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.