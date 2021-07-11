Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.