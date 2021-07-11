Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.60. Burnham shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

