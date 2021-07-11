Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

