BZEdge (BZE) One Day Volume Tops $61.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $575,434.21 and approximately $61.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00162567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.54 or 0.99976125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.00956796 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

