Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Coupang stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

