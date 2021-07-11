Caas Capital Management LP Has $28.03 Million Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 222.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,906 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Berkeley Lights worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,473 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

