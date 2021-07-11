Caas Capital Management LP Invests $11.78 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

