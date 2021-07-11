Caas Capital Management LP Invests $14.42 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

