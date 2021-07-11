Caas Capital Management LP Invests $21.88 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 23.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $7,112,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $180.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.