Caas Capital Management LP Takes $9.21 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 372,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

