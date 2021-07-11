Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,746,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

