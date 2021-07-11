Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.86 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

