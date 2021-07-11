Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

