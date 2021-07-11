Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 13,367 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Comcast stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.