Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 16,918 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 62.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 430,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

