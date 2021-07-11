Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KE were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion and a PE ratio of 271.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.51. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

