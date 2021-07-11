Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $527.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.01 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

