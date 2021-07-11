Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.86. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.