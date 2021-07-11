Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 829 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 171.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,808 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 5,079,900.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 507,990 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $117,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 134.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 156,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $583,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of -24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

