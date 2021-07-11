Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

