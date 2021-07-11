Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 363 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.08 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

