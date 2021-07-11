Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 172,960 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,045,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

