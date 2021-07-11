Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 30.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.56 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

