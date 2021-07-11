Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.