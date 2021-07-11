Cartesi Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $173.22 million and $26.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,040,318 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

