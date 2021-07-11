Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 5.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $327.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,449,735 shares of company stock valued at $406,479,162. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.