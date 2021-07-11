Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.