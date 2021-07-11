Casper Reaches Market Cap of $76.18 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $76.18 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00160933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,315.56 or 0.99782982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00958023 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,207,483,930 coins and its circulating supply is 802,216,472 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

