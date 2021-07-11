Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 7.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 124,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,776,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Several analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

