Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 7.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 124,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,776,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.
Several analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
